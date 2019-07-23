SHELTON — Edward the pig was more interested in a bath than posing for a photo, but Theodore the goat hammed it up when it was his turn to be the center of attention.
They are the 4-H lottery pig and lottery goat that Gracie, 14, and Kenna, 9, Wagoner of Shelton will show at this week’s Buffalo County Fair as members of the Bluff Center Buckaroos 4-H Club.
Edward — mostly called “pig” — is Gracie’s fifth lottery pig during her 4-H career. Theodore is Kenna’s second lottery goat.
Buffalo County Extension Educator Kerry Elsen, who focuses on 4-H and agriculture literacy programs, said the lottery pig project started more than 10 years ago and the more recent lottery goat project was patterned off of it.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Want to read more local content like this? Subscribe to the Kearney Hub's daily headlines newsletter.
“The learning pieces are included, so that if your farm doesn’t have these species you can learn about it and it’s something you can do,” Elsen said.
Participants must be 4-H members enrolled in one or both lottery projects. As owners, they are responsible for providing appropriate care for the goat and/or pig, primarily shelter, shade, feed, water and any necessary health care.
All lottery animals are crossbreds born this year.
Elsen said all of the pigs came from David and Cody Klingelhoefer of Amherst and all of the goats were provided by Jenny and Katie Panowicz of Ravenna.
There is a drawing night on the fairgrounds for each species to randomly match 4-H’ers and animals. The new owners get information about caring for and showing livestock before they take their pigs or goats home.
Lottery pigs generally weigh 60-80 pounds at drawing night time — usually in April — and will weigh-in at 280-300 pounds for Sunday’s Buffalo County Fair 4-H Swine Show.
Elsen said goats entered in the 4-H Market Goat Show, which is Friday, must weigh at least 45 pounds.
The 4-H’ers paid $110 per pig and $130 per goat, with half of the payment due at project registration time and the other half due when they took ownership on drawing nights. “It (the animal) is theirs the day they pick it up,” Elsen said.
Lottery pigs and goats may be sold at the fair’s 4-H auction if the 4-H’er isn’t already selling another market animal.
The fair’s 4-H market swine and goat shows have separate lottery classes.
Elsen said that because there are not as many goats — 10 this year, compared to 30 lottery pigs — the top goat in the lottery class will advance to the championship round with other class winners.
In the 4-H Swine Show, there are classes of lottery pigs that advance to a lottery division. The division champion and reserve champion then advance to the championship drive for all division winners.
When asked if a lottery animal has ever been a grand champion, Elsen said, “Not yet.”
While fair shows honor the top pig and goat, there is another competition to name the top exhibitor in each lottery project. “This part of the project is based on total points,” Elsen explained, which are awarded for attending three required information seminars for each species, placings in live shows and special lottery showmanship competitions at the fair, carcass screening, and rate of gain.
She said lottery project exhibitors also may enter the regular 4-H showmanship competitions.
Kenna and Gracie are the only siblings this year who have a lottery pig and a lottery goat. Elsen said it’s more common for siblings to have the same species, and a few individuals have had a lottery pig and lottery goat in the same year.
“I like showing pigs, but I don’t want to spend thousands of dollars for a lot of pigs,” Gracie said about why she has only one. “... The best part for me is actually getting to show it.”
Her other Buffalo County Fair entries will be a market steer and heifer, shirt, string art project and a peach-raspberry pie she hopes will draw high bids at the annual 4-H Decorated Cake and Pie Auction at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the fairgrounds’ Exhibit Building.
In addition to Theodore — named for a cartoon member of Alvin and the Chipmunks — Kenna has a second market goat named Eleanor. Kenna also will take to the fair a bucket calf, shirt and pajama pants she made, and cereal bars.
She said the goats are her favorite project, especially the time she spends walking them and having them follow her. One training challenge, Kenna said, is that Theodore likes to jump.
The Wood River Public School fourth-grader said she’d like to be a dentist some day. Gracie, who is a freshman planning to participate in volleyball, basketball, FFA, choir and dance at Wood River High School, is considering a career as a large animal veterinarian or pediatrician.
There are two other children of Simon and Mandi Wagoner who will be have fair entries. Taylon, 13, also will show a market heifer and steer, while Clover Kid Karson, 8, will take a bucket calf.
Gracie said she enjoys the 4-H shows and being with friends during Buffalo County Fair week.
“We stay in our camper during the fair,” she said, because their farm northeast of Shelton is too far away to make several daily trips to Kearney to care for their animals. “And we play Bingo at night.”