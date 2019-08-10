NORTH PLATTE — The free 2019 Water & Crops Field Day at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln West Central Research and Extension Center south of North Platte will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 22.
The theme is precision technology to improve profitability in farm-scale irrigation practices and cropping systems.
There will be two breakout sessions on those topics, plus an afternoon tour with a dozen stops to allow attendees to choose their topics of interest.
There also will be a panel of Nebraska and Kansas ag producers competing in this year’s UNL Testing Ag Performance Solutions program.
Questions will be answered throughout the day by Extension specialists, educators and researchers; industry leaders; and 25-plus commercial vendors.
For meal and other planning purposes, registrations are needed by Aug. 20 online at https://go.unl.edu/water-crops or by contacting Jacque Herrick at 308-696-6700 or jacque.herrick@unl.edu.