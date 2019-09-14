OMAHA — More U.S. women today are actively engaged in farming operations, so farm safety organizations are focusing on raising awareness of safety training resources to reduce women’s injury and illness risks.
That is the goal during National Farm Safety and Health Week, Sunday through Sept. 21, for the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the AgriSafe Network.
AgriSafe Network Health Communications Director Knesha Rose-Davison said in a press release that women always have worked on farms, but their farming roles are growing.
The 2017 U.S. Census estimated that 36 percent of all ag producers are female and 56 percent of all farms have at least one female decision maker.
“The numbers went from about 970,000 women actively working in farming operations in 2012 to around 1.2 million in 2017,” Rose-Davison said. “With this 27 percent spike in the numbers, we have a concern about the unique safety issues women face when they’re working on the farm.”
In 2017, AgriSafe Network began collaborating with CS-CASH to collect personal injury accounts from women working in farm situations. Analyzing the data allowed them to identify specific types of injuries and high-risk activities women typically are exposed to on farms.
“Ergonomic issues are especially prominent for women,” Rose-Davison said. “Men experience ergonomic injuries, too. But due to their size and physical strength, women handling livestock or working at activities involving repetitive movements are prone to ergonomic injuries.”
Ergonomics is a science that helps improve products, processes and tools to help people work and live better, and to prevent injury.
Injuries and strained muscles in the neck, shoulders and back are common in women. Such injuries can occur more readily as women age and bone density, chronic diseases, natural decline in strength and other physical changes occur.
One training area developed by the AgriSafe Network addresses ergonomics by focusing on building core strength.
“Most of us aren’t familiar with the muscles in our core that we often use in doing physical work,” Rose-Davison said. “We’ve developed yoga and Pilates posters and will soon offer videos that explain what muscle groups we use for certain types of work. Understanding this will help women avoid straining those muscles, which can lead to injury.”
Women on farms also are highly prone to injuries related to assisting birthing animals, she added.
“This is an especially high-risk activity if the woman herself is pregnant,” Rose-Davison said. “Assisting with a birthing of animals can result in exposure of pregnant women and their fetuses to disease and physical injury.”
Other increased risks for pregnant women and unborn fetuses include heavy lifting during any stage of pregnancy and exposure to farm chemicals such as herbicides and pesticides, she said.
“It’s common on the farm to jump in and get a job done without fully considering the safety risks you encounter in doing that job,” Rose-Davison said.
Women in lead roles on farms traditionally haven’t had access to safety training resources customized to their unique needs. Such programs are available on the Agri-Safe Network website for individual or group training and can be scheduled for on-site sessions.
Topics include:
n Hazard communication standards to identify and safely use chemicals and pesticides, along with proper use of respiratory protection.
n Ergonomic safety to help avoid musculoskeletal injuries.
n Reducing the risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes and perinatal illness.
“All these training modules are free and available to the public,” Rose-Davison said, and made possible by federal funds through the Department of Labor and a Susan G. Harwood training grant.
Each training module lasts approximately 60 minutes. In on-site settings, a portion of that time is used to interact with participants. Depending on the topic, some safety skills are practiced during the training session.
“Part of our effort includes raising awareness of hazards and staying up to date on training,” Rose-Davison said. “We may know about some of these practices but have forgotten about them or need a refresher course about implementing them.
“You can never hear too many safety messages.”
