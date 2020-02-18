KEARNEY — Results of a new mentoring program launched at last year’s Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic will be revealed Feb. 19 at the 2020 NCC’s Aspiring Young Cattlemen’s bred heifer show.
Ronette Bush-Heinrich, NCC manager, said AYC, which matches youths ages 14-21 with cattle breeders, has given the first group “the full experience.”
After getting their heifers at the 2019 Classic, the youths got advice from the breeders, went to the breeders’ production sales and discussed issues such as making choices about the genetics wanted from artificial insemination.
The five bred heifers that will be sold at the end of NCC Heifer Sale Day Feb. 21 all will have breed registration papers, Bush-Heinrich said. The participating heifer breeders and youths will be introduced at 6:30 p.m.
“They (the exhibitors) are now in marketing mode,” she said earlier this month. She required them to contact and invite to the Classic at least five potential buyers for their heifers.
Their message, Bush-Heinrich said, is “why their heifer would be a great addition to their (the contacts) herds.”
Each breeder and exhibitor will get half of the NCC sale proceeds.
The breeders provided the 9- to 12-month-old heifers and the youths paid for feed, A/I and all other expenses during the past year.
Youths and breeders in the AYC show and sale will be:
- Megan Amos of Stapleton, paired with Dethlefs Angus Ranch at Ravenna.
- Heath Keiser of Gothenburg, paired with S&S Polled Herefords and HK Ranch at Guide Rock.
- Savannah Peterson of Gothenburg, paired with Hunt Limousin at Oxford.
- Abby Scholz of Loomis, paired with Daigger-Orr Angus at North Platte.
- Owen Stallbaumer of Oconto, paired with Upstream Ranch at Taylor.
Bush-Heinrich said among the changes planned for the second-year group — she expected to select 15 youths in hopes that at least 10 will have bred heifers to bring to the 2021 Classic — is that breeders won’t bring their calves to Kearney this year.
Instead, youths and their families will pick up the heifers when making March visits to the breeders’ production sites.
There will be more guidelines for the 2020-21 participants to follow. Youths who fail to follow all of them may lose part of their percentage from the sale of their heifers.