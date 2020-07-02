KEARNEY — Art in the Park, the annual arts and crafts festival presented by Kearney Artist Guild, will look different this year.
“Most of the changes have been driven by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dan Garringer, guild member and organizer of the festival. “One of the big things is that we’ve moved it to two days to help lighten the crowds. We’ve expanded it to Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12.”
Patrons also will notice fewer artists.
“We’ve had to limit the number of participating artists,” Garringer said. “Typically we have 60-70 artists. This year we have limited it to 40 and I think right now we have about 34 artists. We had a number of artists who committed early on in the year. We gave them the opportunity to get refunds on their booth fees if they decided not to attend.”
Eight artists withdrew from Art in the Park.
“That’s an unfortunate thing,” he said. “And we’ve also had to cancel the live music. That’s certainly a big draw. I’ve had calls asking what bands we planned to feature.”
In a normal year, the music draws bigger crowds. During a time of reopening, Garringer — along with guidance from the city of Kearney and Two Rivers Health Department — seeks to keep the crowd smaller and more distant.
Kearney Artist Guild will host the 49th annual Art in the Park, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 11 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 12 at Harmon Park. Admission to the event is free.
Getting approval for the festival involved a lengthy process.
“We had to submit a plan to Two Rivers Health Department,” Garringer said. “After getting that approval, we worked with Scott Hayden at Kearney Park and Recreation. Scott said that we are the first big event to get approval since the city has begun to reopen.”
Another victim of the pandemic — the Kearney Artist Guild silent auction that helps fund scholarships for high school art students.
“That’s a contact issue,” Garringer said. “People are picking up clipboards and pens with multiple touching.”
Other changes will be noticed by the artists more than the public.
“We’ve had to change what we serve at our hospitality room for the artists,” Garringer said. “Typically we’ve offered fresh fruit and a meat and cheese tray. We can’t do that because buffet-style serving is not allowed.”
Instead of compacting the artists’ booths in the central part of Harmon Park, festival organizers plan to move the artists to the south end of the park, closer to 29th Street.
Garringer said he expects patrons to use common sense while attending the festival, using techniques to slow the spread of COVID-19, techniques that have become common during the last several months.
“We’re not concerned about social distancing, in terms of having enough space,” he said. “We aren’t going to require people to wear face masks but we will provide them to the artists. If we have an artist out there who has been wearing a mask in 90-plus degree weather for four or five hours, we’re concerned we may have some other health issues because of that.”
Patrons will find hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.
“Our biggest request: If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 like a fever or if you’ve been exposed to it, don’t come,” Garringer said. “As much as we’d like to have people there, safety is the first priority. And we’ve asked artists to set up their booths to have an entrance and an exit to minimize patrons having contact with each other.”
Garringer understands the reluctance of patrons to attend, but he also sees the importance of social events like Art in the Park.
“I’ve teetered back and forth for several months thinking, hey, maybe we should just cancel this thing,” he said. “And then I’ve heard people say that they want something like this and that we need an event like Art in the Park.”