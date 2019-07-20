AURORA — Gary Thompson Agency, Inc., a full-service, independent insurance agency, has announced its merger with Aurora Insurance, an independent insurance agency in Aurora. Aurora Insurance will operate in conjunction with Gary Thompson Agency, Inc.
“We look forward to adding Aurora to our list of growing agencies in Nebraska and, in addition, having the opportunity to offer more carrier options to customers in that part of the state,” said GTA President Krae Dutoit.
Gary Thompson Agency, Inc., which operates an office in Kearney at 3615 Second Ave., specializes in personal insurance products, commercial insurance, farm and crop insurance and employee benefits. With its addition of Aurora Insurance, Gary Thompson Agency has grown to 22 office locations across Nebraska.