KEARNEY — Monty Shultz Counseling & Neurofeedback has announced the addition of Libby Haag to the counseling practice at 2002 Central Ave. in Kearney and 311 West Ave. in Holdrege.
Haag received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 2017 and her Master of Clinical Mental Health Counseling in 2019. She currently is working on a second Masters Degree in Addiction Counseling.
She is interested in providing mental health services that involve play therapy, parenting issues, survivors of abuse, trauma and grief/loss. She is interested in working with all populations, including children, adolescents, adults, families and couples.
Monty Shultz Counseling & Neurofeedback can be reached at 308-627-4743 or at montyshultzcounseling.com.