WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Variety — the Children’s Charity — announced this week that its Petals for Pedals fundraising event will take place through July 30 across more than 250 Hy-Vee stores.
Hy-Vee will devote a portion of the proceeds from each sale of rose bouquets to help provide bikes to children who experience various life challenges. These children may be underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill or live with special needs.
Employees from Hy-Vee, Variety and Bike World, the event’s bicycle supplier, participated in two bike building events during which 250 gender-neutral bikes were assembled.