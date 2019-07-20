KEARNEY — The Buckle, Inc. announced on July 11 that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the five-week period that ended July 6, 2019, increased 6.2 percent from comparable store net sales for the same period in 2018.
Net sales for the five-week fiscal month that ended July 6 increased 5.5 percent to $74.8 million from net sales of $70.9 million for the prior year period.
Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 22-week period that ended July 6 increased 0.4 percent from comparable store net sales for the same accounting period in 2018. Net sales for the 22-week period in 2019 decreased 0.1 percent to $337.6 million from net sales of $338 million.