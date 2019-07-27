KEARNEY — John DeLaet, D.D.S., a 2019 graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry, is returning to his hometown to provide care to patients in greater Nebraska.
“Through a combination of good fortune and hard work I now have an opportunity to achieve my aspiration of owning a dental practice in my hometown, a community with a population of approximately 30,000,” he said.
DeLaet said he anticipates rewards and challenges launching his career in Kearney. “Many procedures will be kept within the practice that might be referred in a larger community with a wealth of specialists,” he said.
“I aspire to be able to provide the level of care that the patients in Kearney and surrounding areas need at an affordable price. I will keep up with the most modern techniques in dentistry, including implants and digital dentistry, and hope to be a leader in central Nebraska regarding dental care,” he said in an interview with the UNMC alumni publication.
DeLaet is the 2019 grand- prize winner of the “Hanau Best of the Best: Excellence in Prosthodontic” award from Whip Mix.
The award is presented to a graduating senior who excelled in the study and clinical applications of prosthodontics.
DeLaet recently opened his office at 3810 A Ave., Suite D in Kearney. The office can be contacted at 308-234-9037.