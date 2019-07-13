KEARNEY — Heather Gentert is the new marketing coordinator for Buffalo County Community Partners. She will assist BCCP in building a healthier Buffalo County, according to a press release.
“I’m excited to be a part of this amazing organization. I’m ready to share my experiences and take the Community Partners’ mission to the next level,” Gentert said. “Non-profit organizations, as well as the folks who put their hearts into the mission every day, are true blessings to the communities they assist.”
Gentert originally is from Holstein. She used her marketing and graphic arts experiences for 15 years at her family’s business, Gentert Packing Co. She also has more than 10 years experience in campaigns, grants and event planning with non-profit, community foundations.
As BCCP’s marketing coordinator, Gentert will be tasked with improving community outreach and interaction for BCCP programs such as Activate Buffalo County and Buffalo County Youth Advisory Board.
She can be reached at 308-865-2286 or by email at staff@bcchp.org.