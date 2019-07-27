KEARNEY — Task Lighting is enhancing the features of its sempriaLED assembled strip lights to eliminate the “dot-dot-dot effect” found in many other LED strip light brands, according to a press release from the Kearney-based manufacturer.
The updated sempriaLED lights feature more diodes that together create a smoother, even bar of light to virtually eliminate the appearance of dots on counter top surfaces below the cabinet lights.
“With all of the advantages LED lights bring — long life, high color quality and more — many fixtures create dots of light that can distract from the ambiance,” said Keith Clark, product manager of lighting and power for Task Lighting.
Founded in 1985, Task Lighting operates a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Kearney.
Task Lighting consists of four brands: Task Lighting, Task Power, sempriaLED and illumaLED. Task Lighting is part of the Hardware Resources division of Dimora Brands, the parent company of Top Knobs and Hardware Resources.