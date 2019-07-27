GIBBON — Authorities are investigating a shooting late Friday night in Gibbon.
Around 10:45 p.m. emergency crews responded to a call of a male with a gunshot wound to the chest at a house in the 300 block of Court Street, according to police radio traffic. A second person is believed to have also been shot.
One person was transported to a Kearney hospital, radio traffic indicated.
At 11:15 p.m. police were looking for a suspect. No further information was available as of 8 a.m. Saturday.
The shooting is being investigated by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.