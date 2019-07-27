GIBBON — Authorities are investigating a shooting late Friday night in Gibbon.

Around 10:45 p.m. emergency crews responded to a call of a male with a gunshot wound to the chest at a house in the 300 block of Court Street, according to police radio traffic. A second person is believed to have also been shot.

One person was transported to a Kearney hospital, radio traffic indicated.

At 11:15 p.m. police were looking for a suspect. No further information was available as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

Sign up for kearney hub news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The shooting is being investigated by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags