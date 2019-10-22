KEARNEY — A Kearney man faces at least two felonies after threatening family members with a knife and hammer Monday evening in Kearney.
Around 5:30 p.m. Kearney Police Department officers were called to a house in the 200 block of East 29th Street for a male who was threatening family members, and to harm himself, said Jason Koetters, a KPD lieutenant. When officers arrived at the scene the man had fled.
Shortly after 6 p.m. police received a report the man had returned to the house and a family member had the man held at gunpoint in the yard trying to prevent the man from getting back inside the house, Koetters said. When officers arrived they ordered the family member back inside the house, and contacted the suspect, who was holding a knife, on the east side of the house.
The 25-year-old man refused to follow police commands to drop the knife and fled the area.
Police found the man near 31st Street and Avenue B where he was threatening to harm himself, Koetters said. Officers used less-lethal bean bag rounds to subdue the man who then dropped the knife. The man was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where he was medically cleared, and later taken into custody.
He was arrested on suspicion of felony terroristic threats and using a weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief and obstructing a police officer.
