KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a 10- to 30-year prison sentence for stalking a woman and intimidating her family members.
Kirk Robinson, 45, was sentenced last week in Buffalo County District Court for the stalking along with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Judge Ryan Carson gave him 331 days credit for time already served in jail. With good time he could be eligible for parole in five years and possibly discharged in 15 years.
Earlier he pleaded no contest to the charges, all felonies.
In September 2018, the victim received a text message from Robinson that showed he was tracking her location by GPS. A police investigation of Robinson’s bank account revealed he bought $1,475 of surveillance equipment between Aug. 26 and Sept. 15, 2018, which included GPS tracking devices, hidden cameras made to look like smoke detectors and various other mobile battery-operated cameras that can be viewed over Wi-Fi or a cellular network.
The security company provided Buffalo County sheriff’s deputies with the GPS tracking history, which showed locations and addresses consistent with the victim’s travel routes.
In October 2018, the victim filed for, and received, a domestic abuse protection order in district court against Robinson after receiving additional threatening phone calls and texts. That same month Robinson reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms a revolver being illegally concealed in a pickup in western Nebraska.
The father of the victim’s son reported to police finding a typed note about the need to remove a vehicle from Kearney, taped to the door of his house in western Nebraska. The father of the victim also reported to police that he found a sawed-off shotgun under the seat of his pickup that didn’t belong to him.
The prior night, the vehicle had been parked at a Kearney bar.
After the weapon was discovered, records say, the Kearney/Buffalo County 911 Communications Center received a report from a phone number belonging to Robinson asking to remain anonymous and reporting a sawed-off shotgun with the serial number scratched off was under the seat of a pickup parked at a Kearney business.
When police went to the Kearney bar to investigate, no weapon was found inside the pickup.
The same day, the mother of the victim living in western Nebraska reported finding a revolver in her pickup.
Cellphone records also show Robinson left Kearney on Oct. 18, 2018, and headed toward western Nebraska, returning to Kearney later that day.
Later that month the victim saw Robinson drive by her father’s house northwest of Kearney. The following day, she again saw Robinson drive by her father’s house where she had parked her vehicle.
Video surveillance from the house captured Robinson driving by the house, records show.
A short time after Robinson drove by, a KPD officer contacted him. Robinson had a key fob to the victim’s vehicle in his possession. Reportedly, Robinson set off the victim’s car alarm with the fob.
He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and a protection order violation.
Records say that during his arrest, Robinson questioned the officers on scene if they had arrested the father for possessing a sawed-off shotgun with the serial numbers scratched off.
Robinson posted bond and was released from jail Oct. 29, 2018. Later that night, court records say, Robinson again was observed driving by the house of the victim’s father. The incident again was captured on video surveillance.
On Oct. 30, the ATF agent received another call from Robinson, who said he has many firearms at his house and had begun to keep a pistol nearby. Records say police have observed numerous video surveillance cameras mounted on the outside of Robinson’s house.
A friend of Robinson’s reported receiving a text message Nov. 15 from Robinson. According to records, the message said, “Whatever doesn’t kill me better start running.” Court records indicate a composed message that states: “You have no idea the anger I have in me now. The honorable John Marsh is going to find out who I am.”
Another line of text says, “And by the time I get done suing this town and county, I’ll be called eccentric.”
