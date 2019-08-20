LINCOLN — A Kearney man will be in prison for at least the next 10 years after helping to coordinate the delivery of nearly five pounds of methamphetamine to Kearney earlier this year.
Thursday, Dustin Pauly, 32, was sentenced in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to 21 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute meth in Kearney. The sentence is being served at the same time as a 20- to 34-year sentence Pauly is serving at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln for two counts of felony distribution of marijuana, possession of meth, and two counts of misdemeanor theft.
With good time he could be eligible for parole in 10 years and possibly discharged in 17 years.
In January, police received information from the state penitentiary Pauly was involved in drug activity. At the time, he was an inmate at the penitentiary, a federal press release said.
Authorities determined Pauly helped coordinate the delivery of a parcel containing the meth to Hannah Pauly’s house at 12 W. 10th St. in Kearney. Hannah Pauly is Dustin’s sister, law enforcement says.
Police obtained a search warrant for the house and seized five bundles of meth in varying quantities, totaling close to five pounds.
Hannah Pauly and her roommate, Jose Santos-Zepeda, were arrested and charged in state court, and later federally indicted for conspiracy to distribute, and possession with the intent to distribute, 500 grams or more of meth between Dec. 21 and Jan. 11.
Hannah Pauly also is charged in Buffalo County District Court with possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth on Jan. 11. Santos is charged with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth on Jan. 11.
Their charges are pending in both state and federal courts.
The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, Kearney Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets task force.
