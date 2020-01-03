KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.
Brandon D. Storz, 18, was convicted of felony first-degree sexual assault of a person born in 2010 and felony possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 18 months to six years in prison for the sexual assault and one to two years in prison for possessing child pornography.
The sexual assault incident happened April 13, in the 1800 block of Avenue C, records indicate.
Further details of the alleged incident were sealed.
According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections website, Storz's sentence began Nov. 19. He received 219 days credit for time he already served in jail.
