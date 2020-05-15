KEARNEY — A Kearney man must complete an anger management class after starting a fire February 2019 outside a trailer house in southwest Kearney because he was angry at a woman.
Shane Travis, 45, of Kearney was placed on five years probation in Buffalo County District Court for felony attempted first-degree arson of a house at Countryside Trailer Court at 1920 W. 15th St. No. 98. Under the standard conditions of his probation he must pay $4,050 in restitution, complete outpatient counseling and a continued aftercare program, and have a medication assessment and continue his mental health care and medication.
In addition to completing an anger management class Travis must complete classes in family ties, peer relationships, social values, getting motivated to change, dialectic behavior therapy, and the community based intervention program.
Travis already served a 90-day jail sentence.
When the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2019, they found a neighbor using a hose to try to extinguish a couch on fire outside against trailer No. 98. The fire spread up the outside wall of the house before being extinguished by firefighters.
One man and two women at house were alerted of the fire by the neighbor and escaped without injuries.
The investigation revealed the night before the fire Travis and his then-girlfriend had a fight at their house at the trailer court. She went to trailer No. 98, which made him mad.
Early the following morning, a witness told police she saw Travis inside his house with a road flare and recalled him saying he was going to “go check it out,” then left.
Travis ran into his house a short time later, records say, “acting like a maniac.” As police and firefighters arrived at the fire scene, the witness said Travis acted scared.
At the scene, a Nebraska Fire Marshal investigator seized a red 1½ -gallon gas container, a red road flare and charred material from the couch. A Kearney woman who lived at the burned house told investigators Travis had been at the house the night before the fire with a road flare in his back pocket and hands.
Police tried to interview Travis at his house the day after the fire. As they walked to the trailer, court records say, a red road flare matching the same one seized from the fire was located on the ground at the end of his driveway.
Several road flares also were located on the top of Travis’ bed, according to court records.
Police interviewed Travis after the fire and he initially denied any involvement. However, July court records indicate he admitted to a woman that he started the fire because he was upset his then-girlfriend was with another man. In an August protection order filed against Travis in district court, his former girlfriend said Travis admitted setting fire to the trailer and knowing that she and the other man were inside.
