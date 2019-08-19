UPDATE: 11:43
EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier report indicated the hoax was received from the 911 communications center, which was incorrect.
KEARNEY — Authorities are trying to locate a man who called in a phony shooting Sunday to the Kearney Police Department’s non-emergency phone number.
The call dispatched nearly every KPD member and the Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) team to a house at 1910 Fourth Ave. After nearly three hours at the scene, officers entered the house where they found it vacant.
The call, which police are trying to trace, was determined to be a hoax.
“This call resulted in the deployment of resources, personnel and equipment in addition to the disruption of several residential blocks,” said Bryan Waugh, chief of the Kearney Police Department on his Twitter social media page Sunday night. “Our team responded as expected, prepared to address a dangerous scene. We will put the same effort into locating the person(s) responsible.”
Around 5:21 p.m. Sunday dispatchers received a call on KPD’s land-line phone number from a man saying he was at 1910 Fourth Ave. The man said he had killed his wife, and that he saw people walking outside.
Moments later the caller told dispatchers he saw police outside, and that he wanted to shoot them.
“Officers had no reason to think the incident was fake,” said Kevin Thompson, a KPD lieutenant.
“ESU, command staff and the command post was set up, neighbors were contacted, and some residents were evacuated from their homes,” he said. “At that point, we had no clue that it wasn’t real. We take all of that very seriously. We want to make sure we keep our community safe.”
Around 8:30 p.m. officers entered the house, and the scene was secured.
It’s unknown if the caller was local, Thompson said. That’s part of KPD’s investigation.
“He very well could be, or may not be. The guy could be from our community, he could be from Timbuktu.”
The incident, Thompson said, is frustrating. “It’s just a waste of resources to our community when this happens.”
Large police operation in the area of 4th Ave and Railroad. Please avoid the area. Residents between 3rd and 5th Ave should remain indoors. Additional information will follow as available and scene is secure. pic.twitter.com/cPXgebRVYp— Kearney Police Dept (@KearneyPolice) August 19, 2019
