KEARNEY — No information is available on the medical condition of a Gibbon man who was shot in the chest Friday night in Gibbon.
Around 10:40 p.m. Friday Ryan and Evita Gove of Gibbon became involved in a domestic disturbance at their house at 310 Court St.
Evita Gove, 36, fled to a neighbor’s house with her 6-year-old child.
At some point, according to a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office press release, Ryan Gove, 37, obtained a handgun and pursued Evita to the neighboring residence at 307 Court St.
Once at the neighbors’ house, the news release said, Ryan shot Evita multiple times, and also shot one of the neighbors, George Hoffmeister. Ryan then fled on foot, while the child, who was not physically injured, remained at Hoffmeister’s house.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Evita was pronounced dead at the scene, and Hoffmeister was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. However, this morning, Hoffmeister wasn’t listed in the hospital’s patient directory.
After the shootings, Ryan returned to his house. Officers surrounded the house and the Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit Team (SWAT) responded to the scene where negotiations with Ryan lasted for about four hours.
Ryan later was found dead inside the house with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports.