KEARNEY — Kearney police are issuing warrants for different internet provider addresses in an effort to find the person responsible for calling in a hoax hostage situation eight days ago.
The process, however, is a lengthy one.
“Unfortunately, we’re talking months,” said Kevin Thompson, a spokesperson for the Kearney Police Department.
Around 5:21 p.m. Aug. 18, a man called in a phony shooting to the Kearney Police Department’s non-emergency phone number. The man said he was at 1910 Fourth Ave., that he killed his wife and could see people walking outside.
Moments later the caller told dispatchers he saw police outside, and that he wanted to shoot them.
Officers had every reason to believe the call was real.
The call dispatched nearly every KPD member and the Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) team to a house at 1910 Fourth Ave. After nearly three hours at the scene, officers entered the house where they found it vacant.
The call, which police are trying to trace, was determined to be phony.
