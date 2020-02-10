KEARNEY — Three teens escaped from Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center during the weekend.
Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday one male teen fled on foot from an off-site visit with family in the 5600 block of First Avenue, according to a BuffaloWatch alert. The teen is described as a black male juvenile wearing a black jacket, green sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Around 12:15 p.m. Sunday two male juveniles escaped from the facility and departed in a red Buick Rainier from YRTC with Nebraska license plate No. WFM948, the BuffaloWatch alert indicated. The first white male last was seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue pants, while the second white male was wearing a black jacket, green sweatshirt and blue pants.
Late this morning it was unclear if the teens had been apprehended. Requests by the Hub to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service, which oversees YRTC, for information on the escapees and whether they have been apprehended weren’t returned.