UPDATE - 3 PM
GIBBON — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Friday night where, according to the sheriff's office, a man shot and killed his wife, shot and injured a neighbor and subsequently died by suicide.
According to a press release, preliminary investigations indicate that Friday night a Gibbon couple became involved in a domestic disturbance at their home, 310 Court St. The wife, Evita Grove, 36, fled to a neighbor’s residence with her 6-year-old child.
At some point, her husband, Ryan Gove, 38, obtained a handgun and pursued Evita to the neighboring residence. Once at the neighbors’ house, Ryan shot Evita multiple times, the release said, and also shot one of the neighbors, George Hoffmeister.
The husband fled on foot, while the child, who was not physically injured, remained at the neighbors’ home.
Evita was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hoffmeister survived and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.
After the shootings, Ryan returned to his residence. Officers surrounded the house and the Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit Team was notified and responded to the scene.
Negotiations with Ryan Gove lasted for approximately four hours, according to the BCSO. He was later located inside the residence, dead, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Buffalo County Attorney’s Office responded to the incident. The investigation is being assisted by investigators of the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES).
