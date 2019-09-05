FARNAM — A Farnam woman faces up to 70 years in prison for allegedly shooting her husband in the knee during a domestic dispute.
According to court records, Kama Timmons, 39, is charged with first-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, both felonies, in Dawson County Court.
On Saturday, court records say, law enforcement officials were called to the scene at the Timmons’ house in Farnam.
Court records outline the incident:
Kama Timmons said that her husband, Benjamin Timmons, came home that night “very intoxicated.” She said he accused her of cheating.
Benjamin allegedly then forced his way into the house through the front door and pushed his wife. She said the altercation moved to the bathroom where her husband shoved her into the wall and picked her up. She claimed she was fearful for her life, so she grabbed a handgun.
When Kama brandished the gun, her husband left the house. She followed him to the front door and closed it.
About 10 minutes later Kama went outside with the gun and another argument ensued. She said her husband made “a threatening gesture” at her. She then allegedly shot him in the knee.
Law enforcement officials reported they found “one spent” gun cartridge in the Timmons’ yard.
Benjamin left the scene and later was found in Gothenburg. He was treated in Lincoln for the alleged gunshot wound. He has not been charged with any crime.
Court records say Kama filed a protection order against Benjamin in April but she rescinded the request a day later.
Kama is being held in the Dawson County Jail on a $100,000 bond, which she must pay 10 percent - $10,000 - for her release. She is set to appear in court later this month.
