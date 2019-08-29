LEXINGTON — A former Lexington man is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl at a Lexington in-home daycare in 2018.
Lane Wecker, 20, of Vermillion, S.D., is charged in Dawson County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault of a child. He is alleged to have sexually penetrated the girl between September and October 2018 while watching her at the daycare.
Wecker was arrested earlier this month and as of Wednesday remained at the Dawson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Court records show the incident was reported to law enforcement in August. Wecker moved to South Dakota after the alleged crime, according to court records.
Wecker is scheduled to appear in court next month. If convicted of the original charge, he faces 20 years to life in prison.
@erikadpritchard