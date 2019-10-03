KEARNEY — On stage, Annie Dupre likes to mix familiar music with original songs.
“The Annie Moses Band is very much known for taking classic songs, like ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ to Christmas material, and imaginatively reinventing those songs,” Dupre said in an interview from Wisconsin while on tour. “That’s something that we’re very much known for, but we also got the songwriting bug from our parents who are award-winning songwriters from Nashville.”
Comprised of three siblings along with other musicians, Dupre formed her group in 2001 and named it after her great-grandmother, Annie Moses.
“We love original songs that can express our story and the things that are important to us,” Dupre said.
Members of the Annie Moses Band call the group a classic-crossover ensemble, influenced by classical music, Americana, progressive folk and jazz.
Central Nebraska audiences can experience the music of the Annie Moses Band when it performs “Copland to Cash: The Grit & Grandeur of the American Spirit Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The concert is presented by the Kearney Concert Association. Admission is by season ticket.
In a press release Drupe said of the tour: “Copland to Cash is an amazing musical ride. We were passionate about putting together songs for the tour that are loved across America, while taking the opportunity to tell the story of who we are as an American family through them.”
As for the group’s original music, Dupre noted that most of it starts with an idea.
“Our songs begin from a lot of different points,” she said. “And it changes for the different members of our group. All of us write. Sometimes we write a song collaboratively and sometimes someone writes a song alone. It just depends. But most of the time it begins with a lyric idea.”
That idea might be augmented with a musical hook, which Dupre and her band members often use as the title of the song.
“Sometimes it begins with a musical motif, something cool musically that you begin building around,” she said. “There are songs that are born out of spontaneous inspiration and then there are other times — particularly when we’re crafting a show — where we might say, ‘You know, we really need a song that’s mid-tempo that expresses this idea’ or that uses a particular instrument that we haven’t used in a while.”
Dupre took inspiration from her great-grandmother who lived in north Texas during the Depression. Her great-grandmother, Annie Moses, picked cotton to pay for her daughter’s piano lessons. That love of music was handed down through the generations of Dupre’s family.
“On a philosophical level, we’re people of faith,” Dupre said. “We all hold very deep Christian faith. There’s an overarching desire that our music would glorify God; that our excellence would be inspirational to people. I think that all music is meant for the purpose of taking the audience through an empathic journey. Music becomes a conduit by which the audience has the opportunity to experience joy, victories, humor, sadness and drama. All those emotions come into play in music making.”
The band hopes to leave its audience revived at the end of the musical journey.
Along the way, Dupre clicks off a list of musical influences the Annie Moses band can pick from — Vince Gill, Johnny Cash, “Appalachian Spring,” Allison Krauss and Nickel Creek.
“There’s a great breadth there,” she said.
Many audience members know the Annie Moses Band from its PBS specials and the group’s dozen albums.
Dupre and her family members studied music at The Juilliard School, one of the premier music schools in the country.
“It’s a double-edge sword,” she said of the musical training. “On one hand the training has become an incredible tool. But technique, in and of itself, doesn’t move people. There was a point in time in our education where we took a dramatic turn to the idea of expressing our own thoughts and our own stories. That was a much more emotionally connected musical place than playing Bach sonatas.”
Performing as the Annie Moses Band gives Drupe and her family a way to perform at a high level while also sharing their personal stories.
“One thing that we talk about a lot is that a great piece of music is great in both its minimalist form and its maximal form,” she said. “Aaron Copeland, who we perform quite a bit of in this show, is a great example. You can start with the melody of ‘Simple Gifts.’ When it is magnified through his lens as a composer, it becomes ‘Appalachian Spring.’ That’s the beauty of folk music because it starts in this deeply connected place but through the lens of imagination and the lens of knowledge, technique and lots more instruments, it has a new life.”
