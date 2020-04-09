KEARNEY — Fans of fiction can approach a pandemic in one of two ways: Avoid the topic by enjoying works centered on anything but a pandemic — or find stories that indulge the topic.
Two Nebraska authors, Kassandra Montag and Tosca Lee, released books in the previous 12 months that tackled calamity head-on. Both “After the Flood,” by Montag, and “A Single Light” by Lee feature strong female characters who must cope with disasters that have changed society. Both books are available from the Kearney Public Library as audio books and ebooks.
Sarah Haack, reference librarian at Kearney Public Library cites the convenience of audio book.
“They are easy to take with you on the go,” she said. “You can also do other things while you listen. You can multitask while you exercise, clean, cook or, if you’re commuting, while you drive. It makes the commute go much quicker. And the downloadable format is super easy. It’s just right on your phone so you don’t have any extra stuff to carry with you.”
Audio books sometimes include sound effects or music to augment the story.
“Those cues add more than if you were just reading the book,” Haack said. “Obviously, you have someone reading it to you so sometimes they can do different voices to help you differentiate the characters. You can feel like you’re actually listening to a dialog, whereas when you’re reading a book, it’s all in your own voice in your head.”
The library offers two platforms for audio books, Overdrive and RBdigital. Visit KearneyLib.org.