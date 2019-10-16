OMAHA - Blake Shelton will headline a country road show that brings him across the country next year.
Boasting fellow stars new and old including The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina, Shelton's 16-date tour will include a stop in Omaha on March 12.
A coach on popular singing show "The Voice," Shelton is prepping a new album, "Fully Loaded: God's Country," that will be released on Dec. 13.
Shelton's tour will certainly be heavy with new material, but he'll also have a whopping 14 No. 1 country hits and 17 more top 10 singles to choose from including new song "God's Country" as well as "Sangria," "Boys 'Round Here" and "Sure Be Cool If You Did."
Tickets to see Shelton in Omaha go on sale Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
Shelton last played Omaha in 2016.
