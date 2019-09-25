KEARNEY — In a tribute to the life and work of Native American civil rights leader Frank LaMere, the Buffalo County Democrats will present a showing of the film “Sober Indian,| Dangerous Indian” at the World Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
LaMere is featured in the film that tells the story of the struggle to end liquor sales in Whiteclay.
LaMere, of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, served as the first associate chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party and was instrumental in closing the liquor stores in Whiteclay. He passed away on June 16.
Speakers at the film will include Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb and Dennis Carlson who will provide an update on the situation in Whiteclay and about issues important to Native Americans in Nebraska.
Admission is free. Donations are encouraged to support the Buffalo County Democrats and the newly established Frank LaMere Grassroots Fellows Program that will hire and train grassroots fellows to organize and promote social justice initiatives in rural communities.
