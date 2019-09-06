KEARNEY — The Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home at Kearney is hosting a Classic Car & Bike Show fundraiser Sunday with funds going toward Christmas gifts for members.
Registration for the show is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, and it costs $10 to enter. The public is invited to view cars and bikes 1-3 p.m. at the veterans’ home, 4510 E. 56th St.
Concessions will be available.
All money raised during the event will go toward the “Staff for Santa” program, in order to purchase individualized Christmas gifts for members.
For more information contact the CNVH, 308-865-6000.
