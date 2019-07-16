KEARNEY — The drivers of classic and collectible cars will take an extra 10 minutes to give veterans a view of their vehicles on Wednesday during the tour of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The tour starts at 6 p.m. and covers about 10 miles.
“We’re adding the new veterans home right in the middle of the tour,” said Jerry Erickson, one of the organizers of the event, part of the Cruise Nite celebration, presented by the Central Nebraska Auto Club. “The route has hardly changed at all. Driving by the vets’ home only takes about 10 or 15 extra minutes.”
Approximately 200 vehicles will participate in the tour.
“It’s kind of cool how this has grown,” said Brad Kernick, a member of the Cruise Nite steering committee. “I think the first year we had 50 or 60 cars. Then we hit 100, 125 and then 150.”
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Want to read more local content like this? Subscribe to the Kearney Hub's daily headlines newsletter.
The event originally began at the YMCA parking lot.
“We quickly outgrew that place,” Erickson said.
The tour gives viewers a chance to see the cars in motion, something that rarely happens during the show and shine events.
The route begins at Apollo Park at Fourth Avenue and 33rd Street and then travels west on 39th Street, north on 17th Avenue and then east on 56th Street. From northeast Kearney, the route winds through the north-central part of town, circling around CHI Heath Good Samaritan before heading to the eastern part of the city.
The tour ends at Yanney Park at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Organizers routed the tour to visit most nursing homes in the area but it also affords viewing for residents along the way.
“In previous years I’ve noticed the most people along Central Avenue near Cambridge Court,” Erickson said.
The parks — Apollo, Dryden, Centennial and Yanney — also attract watchers.
“If you have a big living room window and you happen to be on the right street, you can easily see them,” Erickson said. “The cars are out there to be seen, for the public enjoyment. This is probably the best liked event we do. The drivers like it because they get to take out their cars and show them off.”