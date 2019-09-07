Joseph Hall performs the music of Elvis, 7 p.m. today (Saturday) at Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. 308-832-0588; www.mindenoperahouse.com. Tickets are only available by calling 402-617-4477.
Screening of “Out of Omaha,” a documentary by Clay Tweel, 7:30 p.m. today (Saturday) and 2 p.m. Sunday at The World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave. Admission is $5.
Lazy Wayne Band performs “real” country and Red Dirt music, 9 p.m. today (Saturday) at JD’s Bar, 2023 First Ave.
Classic Car & Bike Show, 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home, 4510 E. 56th St. Free admission. For anyone wishing to show a vehicle, registration is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration fee is $10. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Adriana Ransom, cello, performs as part of the Concerts-on-the-Platte series, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building, 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; www.unk.edu. Free admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.