Kearney Community Theatre Gala, a fundraising event to support KCT, 6 p.m. today (Saturday) at Kearney Community Theatre, 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $75. The event features music by Formerly Three. Catered dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo Stampede, an event featuring community activities, today (Saturday) through Sunday at various locations in Elm Creek. The stampede features carnival rides, parade, scavenger hunt, truck show, volleyball tournament, cow chip bingo, music, horseshoe tournament and bingo.
Barbecue On the Bricks, a competition in conjunction with the MidWest Barbecue Association and the city of Kearney, 5-7 p.m. today (Saturday) at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Tickets are $15 and include a meal of pulled pork, ribs, baked beans and chips. Visit www.www.KearneyBBQontheBricks.com for more information.
Screening of “Echo in the Canyon,” PG-13, a documentary telling the story of the musicians of Laurel Canyon in the 1960s and ’70s, 7:30 p.m. today (Saturday) at The World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave. Admission is $5.
Virgin Mary Pistol Grip performs at 9 p.m. today (Saturday) at The Other Side, 15 E. 24th St.
Prodigal Son performs country and rock music, 9 p.m. today (Saturday) at JD’s Bar, 2023 First Ave.