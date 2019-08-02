KEARNEY — William Hitchcock sees the 1950s as less than romantic, as a time worth remembering not for the sake of nostalgia but for the consequences of serious global concerns.
“There was a lot of confidence and prosperity and a sense of optimism because the second world war was over,” he said while on vacation in New Hampshire. “... The entire Franklin Roosevelt era, from the early ’ 30s through 1945, was an unmitigated disaster in so many ways for so many families. Certainly the ’ 50s was a sharp contrast to that.”
With World War II behind, the United States looked forward to peace and prosperity — with a wary eye toward more conflict.
“But the thing that is so interesting is that the fear of war looms throughout the decade,” Hitchcock noted. “After all, for the three years of the decade of the ’ 50s, America is once again at war in Korea. And Korea was a major conflict that sucked up a lot of young men, took them overseas and put them in harm’s way.”
Following the Korean conflict, Sen. Joseph McCarthy unsettled the country with his accusations of subversion and treason.
“And the Cold War itself was a very tense period,” Hitchcock said. “The Sputnik crisis is an example of a moment when Americans thought, gee, are we going to be struck by Soviet bombs? If they can put a missile in space, what’s next?”
Hitchcock, a history professor at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., will address these topics in an address at 7 p.m. today at the Merryman Performing Arts Center as part of “The Fifties in Focus: 2019 Nebraska Chautauqua.” The event is presented by Humanities Nebraska.
“I will talk about the presidency of Dwight Eisenhower, which in many ways, is synonymous with the decade of the 1950s,” Hitchcock said.
The professor, also the author of the book “The Age of Eisenhower: America and the World in the 1950s” published in 2018 by Simon & Schuster, describes the 34th president of the United States as a puzzle.
“The puzzle is that, if you ask most people what they think of Eisenhower, they’re not really sure that he really amounted to very much,” Hitchcock said. “Yet, at the time, in the decade of the ’ 50s, Americans were in love with Eisenhower. They admired him, they cheered for him, they voted for him in two landslide elections. He was the most popular man in America by far.”
Hitchcock also will present a talk, “Crises of the 1950s Cold War,” at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Kearney Public Library during concurrent sessions, also part of the Chautauqua-style event.
Admission to all events is free.
“So what happened? What happened to make his reputation disappear?” Hitchcock said about Eisenhower. “How should we assess it today?”
Hitchcock looks to Eisenhower as a lens to examine the 1950s.
“There are so many interesting developments in American life in the ‘50s, from the Cold War to the Civil Rights Movement to various other topics. It’s a very rich decade and Ike is a good way to open a door into the decade.”
Hitchcock, 54, avoids looking at the 1950s nostalgically.
“We shouldn’t mythologize the decade,” he said. “Some people will say, ‘Back then things were good. People had jobs. Kids could walk to school. There was no violence.’ None of that is true. There were just as many difficulties then as now. Mythologizing the past and then asking everybody to return to some mythical past is a bad habit that we tend to get into.”
The author does recognize some aspects of the 1950s that should appeal to our culture today.
“Civility in public life is one of them,” he said. “It’s not the only time that we’ve been civil across partisan divides, but it was a period of such greater civility and cross-party cooperation. That’s something we’ve completely lost that most people regret.”
Hitchcock cites another example — class division.
“Class division was far less acute then because inequality was far less acute,” he said. “The difference between incomes was much smaller than it is now and marginal tax rates were much higher. The super rich people paid enormously more taxes. All of that would slowly be unwound in the Reagan years. Of course there were class and racial divides, as they are now and as we’ve always had; but they weren’t structurally encouraged by the tax code and other policies and laws.”