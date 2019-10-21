KEARNEY — Tickets will be available Nov. 1 for the 2019 Kearney Holiday Home Tour set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7.
Six area homes will be decorated for the holidays with the assistance of local shops and businesses. Five homes will be on both the tour and the Dec. 6 evening preview party. Another home will be shown only Dec. 6.
Tickets for the tour are $20 each. Homes include:
- Tom and Mary Alice Lanspa
- Marc and Roberta Loescher
- Walter Martin and Family
- Kevin and Claressa Millsap
- Andy and Lori Romatzke
- LaRoy and Angela Williams (Dec. 6 only).
The Holiday Home Tour will begin with a reception 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Younes Pavilion for a limited number of guests, followed by a preview of homes until 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the Dec. 6 events are $50 each.
The tour benefits the HelpCare Clinic, which provides health care to low-income individuals. All event attendees may purchase tickets for a chance to win a variety of prizes.
Contact Becky Kraenow, Becky@HelpCareClinic.com, for more details. More information soon will be available at HelpCareClinic.org/Tour.
