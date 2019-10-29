KEARNEY — Duane Bierman understands the joy of making music on non-musical items.
“My family used to eat ice cream by the gallon,” he said. “Those big gallon buckets became my first drum set that I would set up in my dresser drawers. I’d hang open the drawers and set the tubs in there. I had a pair of chopsticks I used to play the tubs.”
Bierman employs that sense of exploration as an associate professor of music as the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Music Department director of bands and as the director of the Kearney Area Percussion Ensemble. The ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on campus. Admission to the concert is free.
“The concert will be a mixture of large and small groups playing different styles of percussion music,” he said. “It’s mostly very traditional but there’s a wide variety of music available on this show. Probably the smoothest piece is a marimba quartet with four people on two marimbas.”
The piece is based on a folk song arrangement.
“It’s very quiet,” Bierman noted. “I don’t think it ever gets above medium loud at all. It’s a nice, contemplative piece.”
In contrast to that piece, another composition features five players performing on a variety of found metal objects including brake drums, a piece of sheet metal and other miscellaneous items.
“It’s a rhythmic display,” Bierman said. “There’s no real tonality, but the instruction in the score says that of the five players, Player One needs to have the highest pitched — or highest sounding — chunk of metal. So there are five levels of high to low. There’s no tuning involved.”
These kinds of musical pieces help the members of the Kearney Area Percussion Ensemble expand their horizons.
“There’s something satisfying about making music that way,” Bierman said. “And it involves a lot of coordination of the five parts, so it’s a good challenge to get the timing right and not get distracted by the metal sounds.”
Members of the ensemble include college students from UNK and high school students from Kearney and Grand Island. Forming ensembles of this size gives the students another opportunity to learn.
“Percussion is often just another set of voices in an orchestra,” Bierman said. “Our students don’t often get a lot of percussion ensemble experience, so this is a way to fill that gap in that area. There a lot of solo percussion and large ensemble percussion opportunities that most students do. This is right in that middle ground.”
The final piece of the concert, “Rainfall,” features all 10 members of the ensemble, emulating the sound of falling rain.
To feed his own passion, Bierman recently set up his drums in the basement of his house.
“I’ve been going back to the basics,” he said. “I’ve been playing the drums, just for fun. It’s been a very therapeutic time.”
Part of the therapy includes making music on non-traditional instruments — like ice cream tubs or pieces of metal.
“That’s kind of why I was drawn toward percussion in the first place,” he said. “There are so many possibilities; thousands of possibilities. It makes me feel that I am in more of an expansive place.”
