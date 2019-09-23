KEARNEY — The Peterson Senior Activity Center will host Humanities Nebraska speaker Joan Wells at 1 p.m. Tuesday for a program featuring songs about the Nebraska cattle trail and western Nebraska’s hidden treasures.
In 1867, and with a surplus of cattle in Texas, cattle drives brought hundreds of thousands of cattle to Nebraska. Herds were gathered near San Antonio and driven up the Western Trail to Ogallala. During those four-month-long drives, cowboys would pass the time singing about life on the trail to calm the cattle at night.
Wells will tell about the cattle drives and the origin of western music while singing the songs of the early cowboys in her program at the Peterson Center, 2020 W. 11th St.
Her presentation is made possible by the Nebraska Humanities Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Peterson Senior Activity Center as part of the NHC Speakers Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.