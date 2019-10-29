HOLDREGE — George Krem of Holdrege provided a lot of advice and assistance to General Manager Joshua Young as he researched and assembled the new Studebaker display at Kearney’s Classic Car Collection.
Krem has owned dozens of Studebakers. His speedy and powerful 1964 Daytona convertible with R1 performance package is on loan to the Classic Car Collection as one of the six Studebakers in the special display.
The Hub asked Krem three questions about his attraction to Studebakers.
Question 1: What attracts you to Studebakers?
Answer: I have Studebaker in my blood. I was born in South Bend, Ind., where the cars were made. I was born in the South Bend hospital, which was built thanks to a donation by Studebaker back in the 1920s. I rode home from the hospital in a nearly new Studebaker. But what really did it was when my uncle bought a new 1957 Studebaker Silver Hawk V-8. I learned how to drive a stick shift in that car. I have owned close to 70 Studebakers of all types: Avantis, Hawks, Larks, economy models, high performance supercharged models, trucks and others.
Studebaker produced an incredible variety of vehicles, beginning with all sorts of horse-drawn vehicles in 1853. They produced vehicles for the Union side in the Civil War, military vehicles for every war through World War II and jet engines during the Korean War.
Question 2: Are Studebaker collectors a special breed among car enthusiasts?
Answer: There is an unusual degree of friendship and enjoyment among Studebaker club members. We have more than 10,000 members internationally. Studebaker had assembly plants in about seven different countries, so as a former president of the Studebaker Drivers Club, I have had the pleasure of meeting people from places such as Australia, Finland, England, South America, Canada, and many other countries. We have a large monthly magazine called Turning Wheels. It always has many Studebakers and Studebaker parts for sale. Anyone may join (you don’t have to own a Studebaker) by calling 763-420-7829. The first year membership fee for new members is just $24. We have many active local chapters.
Question 3: For those who don’t know much about Studebakers, what special features stand them apart?
Answer: As for special features, Studebaker was one of the first companies to offer such options as overdrive transmission (1935), Hill Holder (so you don’t roll back when stopped on a hill if your car has a manual transmission), a built-in roll bar (the 1963/1964 Avanti), disc brakes (1963/1964, all models), a vanity mirror that folds out of the glove box, supercharged engines and many other features.
They often were known as having designs "ahead of their time." For an example, look at the "Bullet Nose" 1950 Studebaker in the museum. Studebakers were known as excellent economy cars through the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s; they won many economy contests.
Studebaker’s V-8 engine, introduced in 1951, was one of the best V-8s ever designed in America.
Every Studebaker V-8 had extra rugged construction, a forged steel crankshaft, timing gears on the camshaft (no timing chain or belt that can wear out and break) and 18 cylinder head bolts, making leaking head gaskets virtually unknown. They were almost indestructible, and the supercharged models set many records at Bonneville Salt Flats in the 1960s. During the 1930s, several Studebakers did well at the Indy 500 race. One came in second.
Finally, Studebaker made the engines for the B-17 World War II bomber, 200,000 military trucks, and a tracked vehicle that would go through anything. It was called the Weasel. There are one or two Weasels in Nebraska.
