KEARNEY — Downtown Kearney merchants, the Kearney Hub, Hits 106 and Y102 have announced the concert lineup for the 2020 Rockin’ the Bricks Summer Concert Series:
- June 11: Tim Zach and Whiskey Bent
- June 25: Crossroad Station
- July 9: Kirsten Thien Band
- July 23: Orchard Fire
The concerts will be at the intersection of Central Avenue and 24th Street from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Kearney Night Market. They are family-friendly and free to the public with food and drinks and shopping from downtown merchants and local entrepreneurs plus activities for kids.
There are sponsorship and vending opportunities available. More information is available by calling downtown coordinator Bridgett Lavene at 308-708-9004 or bricks@downtownkearney.com.