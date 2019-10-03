KEARNEY — John A. Maisch grew up in Grand Island but only learned of Whiteclay after he moved to Oklahoma.
“I left Grand Island to go to law school in Tulsa back in 1992,” he said in a phone interview from Oklahoma. “I became a liquor prosecutor down here. So, my interest has always been in Nebraska but I had to go to Oklahoma to hear about Whiteclay, Neb.”
Maisch learned that the town of 11 people along the South Dakota and Nebraska border sold 11,000 cans of beer a day.
“It was one of the largest locations selling beer in the state of Nebraska,” he said. “It was all because it was within 200 yards of a dry Indian reservation.”
The Pine Ridge Indian reservation is one of the largest reservations in the country.
“When I went to Whiteclay in the summer of 2013, I interviewed the men and women who were on the streets and drinking,” Maisch said. “Anytime, day or night, you would have between a dozen and maybe five dozen people that had either walked or found a ride down to Whiteclay. They would literally live on the streets during the day and at night they would go behind the buildings and pass out. The next day they would get up and do this all over again.”
Maisch began making video interviews of four men he encountered in Whiteclay who struggled with addiction. The result of those interviews, a documentary film called “Sober Indian/Dangerous Indian,” presented by the Buffalo County Democrats, can be seen at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at The World Theatre.
Admission to the showing is free.
Donations collected at the event will help support the newly established Frank LaMere Grassroots Fellows Program. Speakers at the film will include Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb and Dennis Carlson, who will provide an update on the situation in Whiteclay and about issues important to Native Americans in Nebraska.
“‘Sober Indian’ is the story of four men I met on the streets of Whiteclay in May of 2013,” Maisch said. “I went back in August to see where these four men were. That’s really the story that is told.”
The filmmaker calls “Sober Indian,” released in 2014, a story
of human struggle.
“It’s a story of not just four men struggling with addiction, but it’s a story of the strength of women in these communities who are trying to hold the families and communities together,” Maisch said. “It’s a story of economic exploitation and the fact that Nebraska was basically providing these outlets, two football fields away from the reservation, and breaking these people. And then they would call the authorities at Pine Ridge and ask them to come and pick them up and try to fix them.”
He also realizes that “Sober Indian” shows the power of telling a compelling story.
“Ordinary people, lawmakers and policy makers would see the film and leave asking, ‘How can this be happening in our state?’” Maisch said. “I think it was one of those out-of-sight, out-of-mind situations. So the power of art, the power of film and the power of these men’s stories really lead to not only a greater awareness, but ultimately action.”
In 2017, the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission voted unanimously to deny the renewal of all four beer licenses in Whiteclay.
“We ended up showing up at the commission meeting basically every month for the last year before they took the licenses away,” Maisch said. “Each month we’d pick a different fact to share with these liquor control commissioners. The overriding message was that this was a level of lawlessness that would never be allowed in Kearney or Lincoln or Omaha. So why would it be allowed it in Whiteclay?”
Maisch guessed that because the excessive beer sales occurred in the corner of Nebraska and to marginalize people, it didn’t matter as much. He worked with Native America activist Frank LaMere, who spent almost two decades trying to address the problem.
“He fought for 18 years to close those stores,” Maisch said. “For many years he focused on the morality of the issue. But morality of it wasn’t enough to close the stores. We had to focus on the lawlessness and the financial cost to the state of Nebraska.”
