KEARNEY — It’s not the prettiest nose job on the planet, but it’s one of the most distinctive designs in the auto industry, and Josh Young had to have one of the “Bullet Nose” Studebakers in his new exhibit at the Classic Car Collection.
As the new general manager of the collection of more than 200 autos housed in the east end of the Cabela’s building at 3600 U.S. Highway 30 in east Kearney, Young said he admires Studebakers because the South Bend, Ind., automaker was famous for its beautiful and innovative styling.
Six examples of Studebaker’s brilliant designs are on display in the show space that greets visitors at the Classic Car Collection.
The deep green 1950 Studebaker Champion — more popularly known as the “Bullet Nose” — is just one example of the Studebaker look, although it’s difficult to say Studebaker designs have a “look.”
With most major manufacturers, car lovers readily identify the Fords, Chevys and Dodges in the crowd. It’s tougher to pick out a Studebaker, Young said, because the automaker always seemed to draw up something new and innovative. Even the logos of the various Studebaker models came with their own distinctive looks.
Young said Studebaker designs are so unique that occasionally folks remark that they don’t know if they’re looking at the front end of the car or the rear.
Studebakers achieved a fan following, but the company was crippled by two major blunders, according to auto industry historians.
The company’s sales and marketing divisions misread Americans’ desires, and the factories over-produced the less-popular models while under-producing the bigger sellers. Coupled with high labor costs, the Studebaker company folded in 1966.
Young said Studebaker owners made a personal statement with the cars they drove.
“The person who drove a Studebaker knew they were buying something that had a lot of love in it,” Young said. “They were luxury cars without being in your face.”
Young said he was interested in assembling a Studebaker exhibit because he’s attracted more by the aesthetic of cars than the technology. Instead of displacement and horsepower, Young said he is drawn to polished chrome and classic lines — although two of the cars in the Studebaker exhibit came from the factory with horsepower-boosting performance packages.
Making up the Studebaker display:
- 1947 Commander owned by Brad and Rita Skiles of Huntley;
- 1950 Champion “Bullet Nose” owned by Holdrege native Jane Dahlstrom-Quinn of Evergreen, Colo.;
- 1952 Commander owned by Frank and Elizabeth Van Doorn of Omaha;
- 1962 GT Hawk owned Con Smith of Kearney;
- 1963 Avanti with R1 performance package owned by Jim Kaufman of Kearney;
- 1964 Daytona convertible with R1 performance package owned by George Krem of Holdrege.
Young said the original owner of Kaufman’s red Avanti is a retired Air Force general. Daytonas like Krem’s red convertible were popular among racers on the Bonneville Salt Flats, where a car similar to Krem’s hit 146 mph.
Dahlstrom-Quinn’s Bullet Nose is a crowd pleaser each June in the Holdrege Swedish Days parade. Her grandparents, Fred and Hannah Youngquist, bought the vehicle at Warren Huss Motor Co. in Holdrege, and passed it on to their daughter and her husband, Harry and Evelyn Dahlstrom, who passed it to their daughter, Jane Dahlstrom-Quinn.
“I spent about five months talking with one of our good friends, George Krem,” Young said about the research that went into the Studebaker exhibit. He said Krem has connections with the national Studebaker museum and a Studebaker drivers club, so his advice was invaluable in bringing together the elements of the exhibit.
“We were able to source the display from owners in Kearney, Holdrege, Huntley and Omaha,” Young said. “With them being local cars, it adds to the story that we tell about the automobiles.”
Young said he’s fascinated by the technical and design breakthroughs he sees in each Studebaker. “They were so far ahead of their time. So many car companies didn’t have such drastic changes, but Studebaker was really progressive.”
As for many automakers, post-World War II was a great time for Studebaker to be in the car business, as Americans got out of the military, married and began building their lives with homes and automobiles.
In 1964, the sporty Daytona convertible sold for $2,800. That was a lot of money when the average income was $6,000 per year, said Young. He said that because it was a smaller manufacturer, one of Studebaker’s major challenges was churning out the volume of cars to keep up with Ford, GM and Dodge.
Competition was fierce, and it became even tougher when Ford rolled out its new Mustang. The sexy little Fords gave Americans a sporty, low-cost option and forced automakers to compete for a slice of the market the Mustang created.
“Studebaker went under in 1966. They just couldn’t compete with the big dogs. Even though their designs and quality were really high, they suffered because of the lower volume,” Young said.
