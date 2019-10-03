KEARNEY — Compressing our galaxy into an evening of information takes a huge amount of skill and knowledge.
Joel Berrier of the University of Nebraska at Kearney Astronomy Department will take on that challenge when he presents “The Local Group,” a planetarium show, at 7 p.m. Friday at the university’s planetarium inside Bruner Hall of Science on campus. The show, designed for the public, will feature information about the group of galaxies that contains our own Milky Way.
Berrier defines a galaxy as a system of stars, gas, dust and other matter held together by gravity.
“Galaxies can range in size from millions to several billion stars, and from a few thousand to over 100,000 light-years in diameter,” Berrier wrote in an email interview. “Between galaxies we find mostly empty space, so they are sometimes called ‘island universes.’”
The Local Group contains galaxies that are relatively close to each other when compared with other galaxies. The components of The Local Group are held together by the force of gravity.
“In other words, the galaxies in The Local Group are close enough to each other that they will eventually be drawn together while many other galaxies we see are accelerating away from us due to the expansion of the universe,” Berrier said. “The total number of galaxies in The Local Group is still observationally difficult to know, though. Our own Milky Way blocks our view of a huge portion of our sky and makes it difficult to know what is ‘behind’ it. Also, many dwarf galaxies can be difficult to detect, so the number of known smaller dwarf galaxies
in the local group has increased over time.”
Scientists estimate the number of stars in The Local Group based on the brightness of each galaxy and the distance from our own galaxy.
To understand how the star groups move and evolve, Berrier and other astrophysicists use the basic tools of science to aid in their predictions.
“Changes of galaxies are indeed very slow, with change taking millions to billions of years for some processes,” he said. “On the other hand our ability to observe, understand and predict the behavior of galaxies has advanced tremendously in the last century. We can observe the motion of objects in space over a short period of time and apply the laws of physics to understand how these galaxies will continue to move in the future.”
Berrier cites structures like the Monoceros ring or the Virgo Stellar Stream as examples of the force of gravity slowly drawing some of the other galaxies in our local group into the Milky Way.
“These mergers are really an example of how galaxies like our own have grown over time,” he said. “We can observe these relics of past mergers in our own galaxy, as well as similar mergers in other galaxies around us. We have to look to more distant objects to really ‘get a picture’ of what the various stages of that type of process looks like, but these kinds of mergers have happened throughout the history of the universe.”
Because of the speed of light and vast distances of the universe, the light that we see on Earth from far-off galaxies originated billions of years ago.
“It is true that the further away we look, the further back in time we are looking,” Berrier said. “Even when we look at some of the stars we see in the nightime sky we are really seeing what they looked like up to several hundred years ago.”
Light leaving Proxima Centauri, the nearest start to the Sun, takes more than four years to reach us. Astronomers can see what that star looked like four years ago.
“We get an understanding of what the universe is like by observing objects at different distances from us,” Berrier said. “When we look at galaxies one-billion light years away we are getting an image of what the universe was like then, and we can observe many of those galaxies to get a good idea of how the universe has changed over time.”
As for understanding what it looks like and what is going on right now, we really can’t know that.
“It just takes too much time for light from distant objects to reach us, but many of the processes we observe several billion light-years away were still going on in galaxies a billion light-years away. Because these processes can be so slow, we still have an understanding of what the universe is like now.”
Berrier sees his work as a glimpse into history. That knowledge helps us better understand our own world.
“We gain a bit more understanding of the environment that produces stars like our Sun and planets like the Earth,” he said.
