KEARNEY — Other than what Brad Driml calls “the new normal,” audience members who plan to attend the Concerts in the Park series will find some very familiar things.
“The format is pretty much the same,” he said. “We will ask the band members to stand 6 feet apart from each other, which I don’t think is a big problem. And we’re asking the crowds to practice some social distancing. We have a big, wide-open space with the availability to hear all the music, so we’re depending on the public’s cooperation to help keep us within the guidelines.”
The five-concert series, beginning with a performance by West Wind at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park, 3020 Fifth Ave., will include a different food truck each week and concessions provided by Boy Scouts Troupe 158 and Tropical Sno.
Admission to the performances, presented by Kearney Area Arts Council, is free. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. Driml, executive director for the council, encourages audience members to bring blankets to spread on the ground or lawn chairs as permanent seating is limited.
“We had to cancel our shows for June,” he said. “For the rest of the series, we’re encouraging mask wearing by audience members.”
The concert series schedule includes:
n July 12 — Blue Plate Special – a four-piece band performing music with a foundation in American roots music
n July 19 — Thalken, Tesdall, Thalken – Lois Thalken, Greg Tesdall and Todd Thalken perform jazz standards, Latin and blues
n July 26 — The OK Sisters – Kate Fly and Karen Lee, who have performed together for more than 30 years, play acoustic-based originals and a mix of blues, country and Americana covers
n Aug. 2 — Blackberry Winter – This ensemble features horn powered classic rock ‘n’ roll with a hard-driving rhythm section.
Johnny Longoria, front man for West Wind, uses words like “traditional,” “authentic” and “real country” when he talks about his band.
“We play cover songs because we want people to understand and recognize the music we play,” he said in a Hub interview in 2019. “We like to get people to reminisce about the ‘old’ and the ‘new.’ I like to mix some of the old music with new music. I like audiences to remember where they were when they heard a song. I like to have a conversation with the audience as we go along — and then we’ll drop some country music coming out of Texas, that whole Texas scene, which is more ‘country’ than what we normally hear on the radio.”
He knows exactly what makes country music so accessible to music lovers.
“In my opinion, it’s the story,” Longoria said. “They are well-written songs with well written stories. It’s the working man’s poem and the working man’s music. Everybody can relate to it. A good country song, if it’s happy, it makes you want to drink. And if it’s sad, it also makes you want to drink. That’s a good country song.”
The band features Tab Eastburg on percussion; Larry “Chappy” Bresstingon, steel guitar/lead guitar; Keith Andersen, lead guitar; and Longoria on guitar. Charles Bruce handles the sound for the band.
Driml noted the longevity of the Concerts in the Park series.
“We’ve been presenting these concerts for more than 40 years,” he said. “The format doesn’t change a lot. It’s a matter of ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ We see a wide range in the ages of our audience and, of course, in the size of the audience. But in the times we’re living in, for people to be able to gather — and gather safely in a large space and not feel the stress and strain of our ‘new normal’ — it gives people a chance to hear some live music and to get back to what we were doing a year ago.”
Driml feels confident that the Kearney Area Arts Council can provide a safe and secure venue for outdoor concerts.
For more information visit KearneyArts.org.