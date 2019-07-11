After pausing for a time in the heart of Bailey Yard, Union Pacific’s massive “Big Boy” Engine No. 4014 makes its triumphant arrival in downtown North Platte Tuesday afternoon. After years in a California museum, the 1.19-million-pound locomotive was restored in time to mark the 150th anniversary of the “Golden Spike” that linked the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads in Utah on May 10, 1869.