KEARNEY — Firefighters from two departments are fighting an RV fire that spread to a structure Tuesday morning north of Kearney.
Around 10:30 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a RV fire at 8965 Imperial Ave. According to emergency radio traffic the fire spread to a nearby structure.
KVFD’s suburban fire district and members of the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department provided tanker trunks taking water to the scene from a nearby well.
The Nebraska Fire Marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.
Check back with kearneyhub.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.