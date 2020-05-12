KEARNEY — Alley Rose and Bison Bullion plan to give out 1,000 meals Wednesday during the second Drive Up and Feed Kearney event.
Meal pick-up begins at 4 p.m. at Alley Rose, 2013 Central Ave., and will continue until all the food has been served. On the menu is Raja pork with Mexican corn, refried beans and Spanish rice.
Winchester Family Farms of Gibbon donated a portion of the total 500 pounds of meat that will be served.
Bison Bullion continues to sell #ALONETOGETHER bars to fund the meals. To purchase, visit bisonbullion.com.