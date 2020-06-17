KEARNEY — Eleven churches will host a free United Prayer for Racial Reconciliation at 7 p.m. Friday at the amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park.
The event will include prayers and a message. Social distancing will be maintained at the amphitheater, but people are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs and sit on the hillside.
The rally was inspired by the informal discussions of a dozen Kearney pastors about the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis three weeks ago.
Those pastors gather once a month or so and sometimes talk about prevailing social issues.
“A number of us have a passion for the church to do better in terms of racial reconciliation,” said Adrian Boykin, lead pastor at Kearney eFree Church and a member of the group.
Two weeks ago, eFree held a Tuesday evening prayer gathering to lament Floyd’s murder and the nation’s pain. They prayed for the African American community, affirmed the plight of black Americans and prayed to be able to listen to and hear them.
The gathering also “affirmed the good and important role police play in protecting any healthy community,” Boykin said. “These two ideas are not contradictory.”
The group of pastors talked further and “we have developed pastoral friendships that reinforce cooperation, not competition, and a desire to build healthy churches and be a blessing to the community,” he added.
As a result, last Thursday, they met with Mayor Stan Clouse and received approval to hold the reconciliation gathering at Yanney Park. Clouse also talked to Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh. “Both men are behind this event and are grateful for it,” Boykin said.
Clouse said he sees the event as a prayer service for healing of all kinds, not just for racial unity but for those affected by COVID-19, too. “Whatever the cause might be,” he said.
Friday evening’s service will last about an hour. After an opening prayer, Boykin will speak on why racial reconciliation is central to the heart of God and how that theme is repeated again and again in the central Gospel message.
Several other pastors will lead prayers to conclude the service. As of presstime, those pastors included Mitch Ivey, pastor at Grace Fellowship; Jeff Baker, lead pastor at New Life Church; Sean Dougherty, pastor at First Baptist Church; and retired pastor Ken Robinson.
Members of nearly a dozen area churches will help set up, direct crowds, and disinfect and clean the area afterward.
“We hope this will be a unified but healing event that comes naturally out of the teachings of Jesus,” Boykin said.
While the weather forecast is good for Friday, if storms threaten the event may be moved inside or postponed. Visit kearneyefree.com for details if that appears necessary.