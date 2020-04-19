KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 97 cases in the seven-county district.
The cases, all confirmed in laboratories, include:
Buffalo County
- One man at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home
Dawson County
- one woman in her 20s
- one woman in her 30s
- one woman in her 50s
- one woman in her 60s - hospitalized
- two men in their 30s
- one man in his 40s
- two men in their 60s
Gosper County
- one woman in her 40s- hospitalized
- one man in his 40s
Two Rivers has worked with the veterans’ home to test all employees and members who may have come into contact with the member whose case was confirmed. One additional member and three employees have tested positive. These results have been included in daily reporting of district cases to protect their anonymity.
Two Rivers conducted enhanced testing in the Lexington community Friday and Saturday, in partnership with the National Guard and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It completed 82 tests Friday and 74 tests Satuday. Business, healthcare, and emergency responders were prioritized for this testing.
Two Rivers partners with local businesses and facilities to perform enhanced surveillance testing locally so it can determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment. This data helps determine ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Two Rivers district includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.