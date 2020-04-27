HOLDREGE — Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 461 in the seven-county Two Rivers region.
All 12 cases are in Dawson County, which now leads the region with 357 cases. Total cases to date in the district’s six other counties are:
- Buffalo County – 88
- Franklin County - 3
- Gosper County - 8
- Harlan County - 0
- Kearney County 3
- Phelps County - 1
Many people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies and other public places, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Testing is available to the public at the discretion of health care providers. For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.
The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.