HOLDREGE — Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department this weekend, including one resident at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home.
That Buffalo County man tested positive Saturday. He is isolated in his private room.
Two Rivers is continuing its investigation. It is doing additional screening of his close contacts at the home.
The number of cases in the seven-county Two Rivers area is now at 54.
Eight new cases were confirmed by laboratory tests Sunday. These are:
- Buffalo County, two cases: a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s
- Dawson County, five cases: one man in his 40s, two men in their 60s, one woman in her 30s and one woman in her 60s
- Franklin County, one case: a man in his 70s.
On Saturday, five newly confirmed cases in the Two Rivers area include:
- Buffalo County, two cases: one woman in her 40s and the CNVH resident, no age given
- Dawson County, three cases: one man in his 40s and two men in their 60s
Six of the seven counties in the Two Rivers area have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the first case was reported March 20.
Those six counties and their number of confirmed cases include: Buffalo (38), Dawson (8), Franklin (3), Gosper (1), Kearney (3) and Phelps (1).